Mount Everest Expedition Suspended For This Session

With the recommendation of high level committee amid the coronavirus outbreak, Nepal government has announced to shut down Mount Everest Expedition in this session reports The Kathmandu Post.

"We have decided to halt all tourist visas until 30 April," said Narayan Prasad Bidari, Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office. "As of now, all issued permits and permits yet to be issued for the 2020 Everest season will be cancelled."

Nepal's government announced that it would cancel all climbing permits from 14 March until 30 April. China had already cancelled expeditions from the northern, Chinese-controlled, side of the mountain.

Nepal has also advised foreigners who were unable to avoid coming to Nepal from 14 March to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Most climbers come from the US, India, China, UK, Japan, and South Korea - and are a major source of revenue for the Nepalese government.

According to BBC, Nepal earns $4m (£3.1m) by issuing Everest climbing permits every year, aside from wider tourism revenue.