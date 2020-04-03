Kumari Bank Contributes To Provincial Covid-Relief Fund

Kumari Bank Contributes To Provincial Covid-Relief Fund

April 3, 2020, 8:56 a.m.

Kumari Bank Ltd has donated Rs.1 million each to all seven Provincial Level Covid-Relief Fund under its corporate social responsibility. This contribution is made to support the government to contain coronavirus s well as to provide relief to purchase foodstuffs for the poor and marginalized community.

IMG-20200401-WA0027 (1).jpg

Amid a function, Krishna Sharma, Manager of Hetauda, provided money to the chief minister of Bagmati Province Dor Mani Paudel, manager of Butwal Sudan Khatri provided money to chief Minister of Province 5 Shanker Pokharel and Branch Manager of Surkhet Himal Mudbhari handed over the money to Chief Minister Karnali Mahendra Bahadur Shahi amid a function.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Light Candles, Diyas At 9 PM This Sunday To Mark Coronavirus Fight: PM Narendra Modi
Apr 03, 2020
Chinese Government Tightens Quality Control Rules, Prices Of Coronavirus Test Kits Increased By Three Fold
Apr 03, 2020
Covid-19 Could Be Under Control By End Of April: Chinese Expert
Apr 03, 2020
Nepal Decides To Ease Distribution of Essential Goods
Apr 03, 2020
Mitigating impacts of COVID-19 on food trade and markets
Apr 03, 2020

More on Economy

Kumari Bank To Donate Rs. 7 Million To Coronavirus Prevention National Trust By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 20 hours ago
Ghising Appeals People To Use More Electric Appliances In Kitchen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
ADB Provides Support To Renewable Energy Solutions to Remote Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
FNCCI Postponed Its Annual General Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Merchant Acquisition For QR Payment By Nepal SBI Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Light Candles, Diyas At 9 PM This Sunday To Mark Coronavirus Fight: PM Narendra Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
Chinese Government Tightens Quality Control Rules, Prices Of Coronavirus Test Kits Increased By Three Fold By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
Covid-19 Could Be Under Control By End Of April: Chinese Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
Nepal Decides To Ease Distribution of Essential Goods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
Mitigating impacts of COVID-19 on food trade and markets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
South Korea Shows A Way How To Contain COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75