Kumari Bank Contributes To Provincial Covid-Relief Fund

Kumari Bank Ltd has donated Rs.1 million each to all seven Provincial Level Covid-Relief Fund under its corporate social responsibility. This contribution is made to support the government to contain coronavirus s well as to provide relief to purchase foodstuffs for the poor and marginalized community.

Amid a function, Krishna Sharma, Manager of Hetauda, provided money to the chief minister of Bagmati Province Dor Mani Paudel, manager of Butwal Sudan Khatri provided money to chief Minister of Province 5 Shanker Pokharel and Branch Manager of Surkhet Himal Mudbhari handed over the money to Chief Minister Karnali Mahendra Bahadur Shahi amid a function.