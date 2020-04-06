Maha Prasad Adhikari Appointed Governor Of NRB

After serving 26 years in Nepal Rastra Bank, Maha Prasad Adhikari, who was also recommended for governor last time, finally is appointed as a governor today.

Adhikari, who is now the Chief Executive Officer of Investment Board, served deputy governor during the tenure of Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada as governor.

Adhikari, a soft spoken, is a competent person to led Nepal Rastra Bank. Having completed Charter accountant, Adhikary was dropped in the last time by the government.

Adhikari along with Dr. Rajan Prasad Bhatpara and Chintamani Siwakoti were chosen as candidates for the position of governor by the recommendation committee coordinated by Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada.