Maha Prasad Adhikari Appointed Governor Of NRB

Maha Prasad Adhikari Appointed Governor Of NRB

April 6, 2020, 8:27 p.m.

After serving 26 years in Nepal Rastra Bank, Maha Prasad Adhikari, who was also recommended for governor last time, finally is appointed as a governor today.

Adhikari, who is now the Chief Executive Officer of Investment Board, served deputy governor during the tenure of Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada as governor.

Adhikari, a soft spoken, is a competent person to led Nepal Rastra Bank. Having completed Charter accountant, Adhikary was dropped in the last time by the government.

Adhikari along with Dr. Rajan Prasad Bhatpara and Chintamani Siwakoti were chosen as candidates for the position of governor by the recommendation committee coordinated by Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Monday
Apr 06, 2020
Nepal To Continue Lockdown Till April 15
Apr 06, 2020
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Gyawali Request Australian Foreign Minister For Welfare And Safety of Nepali Students
Apr 06, 2020
Minister Pun Sends A Consignment Of Medical Supply To Rolpa District
Apr 06, 2020
Nepal Start Rapid Test Over 7500 Test In Kailali, Kanchanpur And Baglung
Apr 06, 2020

More on Economy

NEA Makes Miracle Making Over Rs 10 Billion Profit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Asia’s Regional Growth Is Expected To Slow: Asian Development Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
'Major Recession' Seen Amid Coronavirus Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal’s Growth Will Likely To 5.3 Percent: Asian Development Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Kumari Bank Contributes To Provincial Covid-Relief Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Kumari Bank To Donate Rs. 7 Million To Coronavirus Prevention National Trust By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
Nepal To Continue Lockdown Till April 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Gyawali Request Australian Foreign Minister For Welfare And Safety of Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
Minister Pun Sends A Consignment Of Medical Supply To Rolpa District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
Nepal Start Rapid Test Over 7500 Test In Kailali, Kanchanpur And Baglung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
The Failure To Resolve The Crisis Could “Set The World On Fire”: Henry Kissinger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75