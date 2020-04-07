Governor Adhikari Assumes Office

Maha Prasad Adhikari, who was appointed Governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) by the government, took oath of office and secrecy. Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser JB Rana administered the oath to newly appointed governor amidst a program at the Supreme Court.

The government appointed him to the post for a five-year term. the NRB's new governor assumed his office today itself. He reached the NRB central office at Baluwatar after taking the oath.