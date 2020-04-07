Governor Adhikari Assumes Office

Governor Adhikari Assumes Office

April 7, 2020, 6:45 p.m.

Maha Prasad Adhikari, who was appointed Governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) by the government, took oath of office and secrecy. Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser JB Rana administered the oath to newly appointed governor amidst a program at the Supreme Court.

The government appointed him to the post for a five-year term. the NRB's new governor assumed his office today itself. He reached the NRB central office at Baluwatar after taking the oath.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 30
Apr 07, 2020
Nepal Has No New COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday
Apr 07, 2020
India Allows Export Of 24 Medicines
Apr 07, 2020
Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Declare State Of Emergency
Apr 07, 2020
Two Weeks More Challenging For Nepal: Prime Minister Oli
Apr 07, 2020

More on Economy

Maha Prasad Adhikari Appointed Governor Of NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 56 minutes ago
NEA Makes Miracle Making Over Rs 10 Billion Profit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Asia’s Regional Growth Is Expected To Slow: Asian Development Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
'Major Recession' Seen Amid Coronavirus Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal’s Growth Will Likely To 5.3 Percent: Asian Development Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Kumari Bank Contributes To Provincial Covid-Relief Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Nepal Has No New COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
India Allows Export Of 24 Medicines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Declare State Of Emergency By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Two Weeks More Challenging For Nepal: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
PM Oli Holds Telephone Conversation With UAE’s Crown Prince On Nepalese Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75