Nepal Has No New COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikash Devkota said that as of today, 1,702 COVID-19 tests have been conducted at National Laboratory Teku and the Rapid Diagnostic Kit Test has begun in Kailali, Kanchanpur and Baglung.

He said that there is no new coronavirus case today.

Similarly, the swab of 450 people collected in Achhham and Jumla Districts. The spokesperson said that the test in nine centers in different parts of Nepal has also started.

Those include Dharan, Janakpurdham, Hetauda, Dhulikhel, Pokhara, Bharatpur, Butwal, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

A total of 9228 people have been staying in quarantine across the country. Similarly, 11239 people are in self-quarantine. Likewise, 16 people are undergoing treatment in isolation wards of hospitals in Kathmandu and 84 people outside Kathmandu.

In the last 24 hours, 17 people were listed in the red zone or in the list of suspected COVID-19 patients.

NORVIC International Hospital donated 1,000 pieces of PPE, 2,000 N-95 masks and 48,000 surgical masks to the Ministry of Health and Population.

According to Dr. Devkota, people who had been staying in quarantine would have to stay in quarantine for more than 14 days as in some cases infected people showed symptoms of the coronavirus even after 14 days.

He urged people to follow the rules of lockdown and stay in quarantine as that was the only option to effectively check the spread of COVID-19.

Lockdown has been strictly enforced in the Baglung district to prevent and control coronavirus. The local administration has urged the people to ask grocery runners to deliver daily essentials such as vegetables and milk to their homes. The administration has tightened lockdown implementation after people started gathering in market areas to buy daily essentials.

”Two coronavirus infection people have been identified in Baglung district. The lockdown has been tightened in the district after the identification of COVID-19 infected people. Both infected are receiving treatment at Dhaulagiri Zonal Hospital and their health condition is normal, according to the hospital source.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to carry out a corona test of relatives of infected people, people of their locality and all abroad returnees. According to the District Health Office, a rapid test of around 1,000 people would be carried out.