Rate Of Virus Infections Slowing In Italy, Spain

April 7, 2020, 7:23 a.m.

The daily numbers of new coronavirus cases are slowing in Italy and Spain, but medical services continue to face challenges, such as treating an increasing number of seriously ill patients.

On Monday, Italy's death toll rose to 16,523, marking the highest number in the world. The country also confirmed 3,599 new cases, down 717 from the previous day.

Spain confirmed the lowest number of daily deaths since March 25, at 637. The number of new cases confirmed in the country on Monday was 4,273, the lowest in two weeks.

Spain's health minister, Salvador Illa, told reporters that the data show the government's measures are working, but that the fight against the virus is not over yet.

The minister revealed a plan to step up testing as part of efforts to ensure that those infected are isolated.

Despite those developments, Italy and Spain are struggling to deal with an increase in the number of seriously ill patients and a wave of infections among healthcare workers.

In France, the outbreak seems to still be on the rise, with more new cases confirmed on Monday than the previous day. Deaths that took place at facilities for the elderly account for nearly 30 percent of the country's total.

French health minister Olivier Veran said the country's outbreak has not yet peaked. France plans to step up testing capacity at facilities for the elderly and is urging people to refrain from outings.

Source: NHK

