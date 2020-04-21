Coronavirus Confirm Cases Reached 40 In Nepal

8 New Coronavirus Case Confirms In Nepal Reached 40

April 21, 2020, 6:45 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikash Devkota has confirmed one COVID-19 positive case in Udayapur. After this, 32 cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Addressing the daily briefing of COVID-19, Dr. Devkota said that a person from Udayapur had tested positive for the virus in a PCR test carried out at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Kathmandu today.

"PCR test of 100 other swab samples from Udayapur is being done at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, NPHL, Kathmandu and Koshi hospital, Biratnagar," added Dr. Devkota. "Their test report is yet to come."

The government has informed that sample tests have been conducted on more than 36719 people so far across the country. Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), Dr Bikash Devkota, shared the information on Tuesday that with both real time polymerase change reaction (PCR) and rapid diagnostic test (RDT).

Four were discharged from hospital. The PCR is conducted from various 11 places while the RDT is conducted across 77 districts. The PCR system has tested 8763 persons while RDT 27956 persons.

In the last 24 hours, 333 persons' swab was tested on PCR. RDT was adopted for quick identification of the COVID-19 suspects.

Spokesperson Dr Devkota further shared that there were 107 persons were put in isolation at various hospitals. Among them, 6 are from Kathmandu Valley and 107

So far, 7067 persons are in quarantine and 267 in red zone.

