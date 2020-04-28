Trump Resumes Attacks On China Over Coronavirus

April 28, 2020, 7:36 a.m.

More than three million people have now been confirmed with the virus around the world and the US is hardest-hit reports Aljazeera.

Worldwide, the number of people confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to more than three million, and at least 2109,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Some 892,000 people have recovered.

According to Aljazeera, US President Donald Trump returned to his daily press briefings after a few days absence to attack China over its handling of the coronavirus, saying his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened.

US President Donald Trump returned to his daily briefings to attack China over its handling of the coronavirus.

Trump said China could have stopped the virus before it spread across the world and that his administration was investigating what happened.

"We're doing very serious investigations. .. We are not happy with China," Trump told the White House media conference. "There are a lot of ways you can hold them accountable. We believe it could have been stopped at source. It could have been stopped quickly and wouldn't have spread all over the world."

