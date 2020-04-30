Coronavirus Nepal: 23376 persons In Quarantine

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota said that the health condition of all 41 coronavirus infection person is normal. Out of total 57 infections, 16 patients were discharged after medical recovery.

Dr. Devkota said that of 41 total coronavirus infected persons 1 each in Dhangdhi and Bharatpur, 8 in Birgunj and 31 in Biratnagar are undergoing treatment.

In his regular media briefing, Dr. Devkota said that the samples of 58871 have already tested. During the last 24 hours alone, the samples of 1682 were tested.

Out of total test, 12011 through PCR and 46860 through Rapid Diagnostic Test. .

Dr. Devkota also informed that 23376 persons are currently in quarantine and 80 persons are in isolation. There are 3 persons in isolation in Kathmandu Valley and 77 are out of valley.

Dr. Devkota also said that currently 312 persons are in red zone. Nepal