Coronavirus Nepal: 23376 persons In Quarantine

Coronavirus Nepal: 23376 persons In Quarantine

April 30, 2020, 6:17 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota said that the health condition of all 41 coronavirus infection person is normal. Out of total 57 infections, 16 patients were discharged after medical recovery.

Dr. Devkota said that of 41 total coronavirus infected persons 1 each in Dhangdhi and Bharatpur, 8 in Birgunj and 31 in Biratnagar are undergoing treatment.

In his regular media briefing, Dr. Devkota said that the samples of 58871 have already tested. During the last 24 hours alone, the samples of 1682 were tested.

Out of total test, 12011 through PCR and 46860 through Rapid Diagnostic Test. .

Dr. Devkota also informed that 23376 persons are currently in quarantine and 80 persons are in isolation. There are 3 persons in isolation in Kathmandu Valley and 77 are out of valley.

Dr. Devkota also said that currently 312 persons are in red zone. Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China Kicks Off 2020 Height Survey Of Mount Everest
Apr 30, 2020
South Korea Reports Internal Virus Infection Cases Come To Zero
Apr 30, 2020
Fire In Bhutanese Refugee Camp
Apr 30, 2020
AIN And NFN Request Government For Policy Framework Allowing Cash Transfer For COVID-19 Affected Vulnerable Population
Apr 30, 2020
Over 2,000 Nepalis Stuck In Pithargaud and Dharcula In India Allowed To Return Home
Apr 30, 2020

More on Health

Remdesivir Drug Helps To Fight Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
Death Toll In India Due Rises To 1,074, Total Cases Top 33,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 44 minutes ago
Three More COVID-19 Cases In Birgunj Connected With Tablighi Jamat, New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Avigan Is Seen As A Potential Treatment For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Coronavirus Vaccine Close To Final Stage: Some Likely To Be Use By September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Health Condition Of All 36 Coronavirus Infected Patients Is Normal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

China Kicks Off 2020 Height Survey Of Mount Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
South Korea Reports Internal Virus Infection Cases Come To Zero By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Fire In Bhutanese Refugee Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
AIN And NFN Request Government For Policy Framework Allowing Cash Transfer For COVID-19 Affected Vulnerable Population By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Over 2,000 Nepalis Stuck In Pithargaud and Dharcula In India Allowed To Return Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Hundreds Of Undocumented Nepalese Migrant workers Applied To Return Home Under An Amnesty Announced By Kuwait By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75