NCP Secretariat Demands Resignation Of Prime Minister

At a time when there is growing resentment against his working style, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli offered a package to share the power with his political opponents to settle the intra-party disputes within Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

PM Oli reportedly proposed a political package including prime minister to Bam Dev Gautam, co-party chair to Madhav Kumar Nepal and so on. However, his opponents insisted his resignation.

Finally, they stalled the meeting slating next secretariat meeting for May 2. According to party, the next meeting would take necessary decisions on NCP’s internal political issue including .

Following a long discussion over internal political issue, the meeting of the central secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has ended deciding to have another meeting on May 2.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has offered to make the party's senior leader Bam Dev Gautam the new prime minister and Madhav Kumar Nepal the chairman in order to settle the intra-party disputes within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

According to Narayan Kaji Shrestha, NCP spokesperson, the meeting dwelt on the need of consolidating party unity and discussed about ways to focus the government's attention on development and prosperity of the nation upholding the aspiration of the people.

Issues related to problems of internal party unity and importance of bolstering party unity as well as demand of some party leaders for a meeting of the Standing Committee were also discussed in a serious manner, according to NCP spokesperson Shrestha.

He said another meeting of the secretariat would be held on May 2 as discussions were going on and conclusion to be drawn yet.