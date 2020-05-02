World Should Follow Korea On COVID-19 Fight: UN Secretary General

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he hopes many countries follow the example of South Korea, which has been “extremely successful” in addressing COVID-19, and plans to fight climate change in its post-coronavirus economic recovery.
The country shows how “the two things can be put together,” Guterres said in a virtual news conference on Thursday reports The Korea Herald.
Mentioning that South Korea reported zero locally transmitted cases on Thursday, Guterres said it has been extremely successful in addressing COVID-19.
He also said that South Korea has presented plans for a “a very ambitious green deal” for recovery from the pandemic, including a ban on new coal-fired plants and a reduction of emissions from existing coal-fired plants.
“This is an example that should be followed everywhere, a very determined capacity to really eradicate the COVID-19, … at the same time, prepare a green recovery,” Guterres said.
Regarding the health and whereabouts of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the UN chief said: “We have no information about the situation of Chairman Kim Jong-un.”
