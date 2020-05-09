Nepal To Expand PCR Testing From Sunday

Nepal To Expand PCR Testing From Sunday

May 9, 2020, 6:29 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, said that Nepal to expand testing of PCR throughout the country as the country has now stock of 50,000 PCR kits.

He said that 14592 people are in the quarantine across Nepal. According to Dr. Devkota, a total of 143 are in an isolation ward and 2 in Kathmandu Valley. Province no 5 has the highest numbers of people in quarantine with 5298 followed by Sudurpaschim 3351, Karnali 2455, 1440 Province 1, and 1355 in Province 2. Bagmati Province has the lowest number with 254 followed by Gandaki 463.

In the daily media briefing at the ministry, he said that 109 confirmed cases in Nepal including seven new added today. Of them, 78 are male and 31 female. Three highest provinces with COVID-19 cases include 34 Province 1, 31 Province 2, 30 provinces 5. Bagmati province has 7 followed by Sudurpashicm 5 and Gandaki 2. Karnali has zero.

He said that 30 of the total infected have recovered while 72 are under treatment.

Dr. Devkota also said that 15,624 people are in the quarantine across Nepal. According to Dr. Devkota, a total of 135 people are in isolation, including those 79 confirmed infected who are under treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Image.jpg

16309 PCR tests have been carried out so far while the number of RDT has been 55, 930. 1,742 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the MoHP spokesperson. For detail: MoHP

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NAC Wide-Body Leaves For China To Bring Medical Equipment
May 09, 2020
Nepal Opposes Construction Of 'Link Road' By India
May 09, 2020
China To Repatriate Its Citizens From Nepal: Chinese Embassy Spokesperson
May 09, 2020
Record 2000 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In A Single day In Pakistan
May 09, 2020
Himalaya Airlines To Bring COVID-19 Medical Supplies From Chinese City Chongqing Today
May 09, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Tries Herbal Medicinal To Boost Immunity System Of COVID-19 Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 56 minutes ago
The Global Death Toll Came To 264,679; Second COVID-19 Wave Feared By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Japan To Approve Remdesivir And Avigan As Coronavirus Treatment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
COVID-19: 333 People Are In Red Zone In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
WHO Expert Questions The Supply And Accessibility Of Antiviral Drugs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
COVID-19: Tele-Medicine In Reproductive Health In Nepal By Anjila Thapa 5 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

NAC Wide-Body Leaves For China To Bring Medical Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020
Nepal Opposes Construction Of 'Link Road' By India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020
China To Repatriate Its Citizens From Nepal: Chinese Embassy Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020
Record 2000 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In A Single day In Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020
Global Race To Find The Vaccine And Nepal By Mahesh Koirala May 09, 2020
Remote Auditing Is Not Wishful Thinking By Bishal Raj Paudyal and Sakar Koirala May 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75