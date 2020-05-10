Over 3,300 New Coronavirus Cases Reported From Across India in last 24 Hours

May 10, 2020, 7:23 a.m.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry India Today.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

According to India Today, the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 29.91 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total number of cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

A total 95 deaths deaths were reported since Friday morning, of which 37 in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, nine in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and two from Delhi and one each from Punjab and Haryana.

