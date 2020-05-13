NIBL Ace Capital Brings Online Renewal Service

NIBL Ace Capital brings online renewal service via Khalti, offers free Demat and meroshare login, and sets up a help desk for customer service during COVID- 19 pandemic

May 13, 2020, 12:43 p.m.

NIBL Ace Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited has implemented customer help desk to support its customers and other stakeholders to ease them with their tasks related to DP and other services provided by the company.

Company has stated that the BO account (DEMAT accounts)and mero share login of its customers can be renewed through Khalti app and the BO account holders who have not applied for meroshare login till date can apply for mero share login for free till Asar end 2077.Along with this company has continued its free demat account scheme till further notice. The company aims to serve its clients in the best possible way so they can benefit in this pandemic situation.

Middle-Blue-Transparent.png

Issuing the statement, NIBL Ace Capital promises to introduce best ways to reach and help its clients and extends sincere thanks to its clients for their continuous support.

The company has also requested its customers to use electronic medium to submit the forms considering the prevailing lock down situation .The request form of meroshare login can be downloaded from the company's web site ,www.niblcapital.com

