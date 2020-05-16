Xiaomi Becomes The Number One Smartphone Brand In Nepal

Xiaomi becomes the number one smartphone brand in Nepal

May 16, 2020, 7:42 p.m.

Xiaomi, global technology leader, today announced that it has become the number one smartphones brand in Nepal, as per IDC’s latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Q1 2020 Report. This is the first time that the brand has led the smartphone market in Nepal since it started its operations in October 2018.

Xiaomi climbed to leadership in Nepal for smartphones for the first time in Q1 2020, followed by Samsung and Vivo. With a market share of 30.9% in 2020, four out of the top ten smartphones sold in Nepal were Xiaomi devices.

