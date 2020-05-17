1.8 Million Patients Recover From Coronavirus Infection

Brazil's health ministry reports 14,919 new cases of COVID-19, while infections worldwide hit more than 100,000 a day.

The world's cumulative coronavirus cases reached 4.6 million on Saturday with more than 310,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. According to Johns Hopkins University, about 1.8 million people have recovered, according to another coronavirus monitor,

In the United States, there have been 1.46 million cases and more than 88,000 deaths.

Brazil's health ministry has confirmed 14,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 816 related deaths, pushing the total number of infections to at least 233,142 - the fourth-highest in the world, surpassing Spain's tally - while the death toll hit 15,633.

Many parts of the U.S. have reopened with certain businesses opening with stricter guidelines.

However hard hit areas, such as New York City remain under tight restrictions as they wait for lower infection rates.

In New Orleans, buildings are restricted to 25% of capacity and restaurants, nail salons, and other businesses can only take customers by reservation.

The coronavirus struck New Orleans so quickly in March that there were worries the pandemic would overwhelm the state health system. Hospitalizations have been going down for nearly a month, but officials warned a spike in cases or deaths could lead to putting restrictions back in place.

Burundi is pushing ahead with an election on Wednesday that will end President Pierre Nkurunziza's divisive and bloody 15-year rule. But the coronavirus poses a threat to the May 20 vote, and the government has kicked out World Health Organization workers after concerns were raised.