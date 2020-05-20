25 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Confirmed In Nepal Today

25 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Confirmed In Nepal Today

May 20, 2020, 5:07 p.m.

Spokesperson Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota confirms 25 COVID-19 new cases. He said that national tally hits 427 now.MoHP

In his daily media briefing, Dr. Devkota said that those include 18 males and seven females. Five men aged 17, 20, 28, 30 and 40 of Narainapur-5 and a 27-year old male of Khajura-5 were identified with COVID-19 infection in Banke district.

He said that four men aged 28, 29, 35 and 37, a woman aged 24 from Dhankuta and a 26-year old male from Susta Rural Municipality-5, Nawalparasi tested COVID-19 positive.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.07

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.07 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The highest numbers of persons are from Kapilvastu. He said that 13 persons from Kapilvastu; three men aged 22 35 and 48 staying at Bijayanagar-based quarantine of the district, six female aged 3, 4, 8, 16, 25 and 32 and four male aged 12, 20, 24 and 34 of Maharajgunj Rural Municipality of the district tested positive for the virus in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

He said that the COVID-19 infection has now spread in 38 districts. The national Coronavirus tally has reached 427, including two deaths and 45 cases of recovery. The remaining patients are receiving treatment in isolation at various hospitals nationwide.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Energy Minister Pun Urges The World Bank To Invest In Upper Arun Hydropower Project
May 20, 2020
Cyclone Amphan Damage Extensively In Kolkata
May 20, 2020
COVID-19: 23202 In Quarantine In Nepal
May 20, 2020
Eight More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Kosi Hospital
May 20, 2020
Police Sealed Off Maitidevi and Kalimati Police Circle
May 20, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19: 23202 In Quarantine In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Eight More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Kosi Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Police Sealed Off Maitidevi and Kalimati Police Circle By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
27 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Tally Reaches 402 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Chinese Lab Believes New Drug Can "Stop Pandemic Even Without Vaccine" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19: Banke, Kapilvastu, Parsa And Rautahat At High Risk Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Energy Minister Pun Urges The World Bank To Invest In Upper Arun Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2020
Cyclone Amphan Damage Extensively In Kolkata By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2020
Post-Corona World: What Next for Nepal? By Dipak Gyawali May 20, 2020
COVID-19 Crisis Could Push Up To 60 Million Into Extreme Poverty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2020
Bees: The Key Pollinators To Enhance Food Security And Nutrition By Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo May 20, 2020
Nepal To Bring Back Thousands Of Stranded Nepali Citizens From Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75