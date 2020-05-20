25 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Confirmed In Nepal Today

Spokesperson Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota confirms 25 COVID-19 new cases. He said that national tally hits 427 now.MoHP

In his daily media briefing, Dr. Devkota said that those include 18 males and seven females. Five men aged 17, 20, 28, 30 and 40 of Narainapur-5 and a 27-year old male of Khajura-5 were identified with COVID-19 infection in Banke district.

He said that four men aged 28, 29, 35 and 37, a woman aged 24 from Dhankuta and a 26-year old male from Susta Rural Municipality-5, Nawalparasi tested COVID-19 positive.

The highest numbers of persons are from Kapilvastu. He said that 13 persons from Kapilvastu; three men aged 22 35 and 48 staying at Bijayanagar-based quarantine of the district, six female aged 3, 4, 8, 16, 25 and 32 and four male aged 12, 20, 24 and 34 of Maharajgunj Rural Municipality of the district tested positive for the virus in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

He said that the COVID-19 infection has now spread in 38 districts. The national Coronavirus tally has reached 427, including two deaths and 45 cases of recovery. The remaining patients are receiving treatment in isolation at various hospitals nationwide.