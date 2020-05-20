Police Sealed Off Maitidevi and Kalimati Police Circle

May 20, 2020, 2:36 p.m.

The District Administration Kathmandu sealed of the Metropolitan Police Circle, Kalimati, and Maitidevi in the capital city after two police personnel and another one person tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The police division and women cell which lie within the premises of Metropolitan Police Circle have also been sealed, informed Rugam Kunwar, Chief of the Kalimati Circle.

COVID-19 infection was detected in a sub inspector and a police constable in PCR test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku. It has been said that women and children cell and traffic police office were also located within the Metropolitan Police Kalimati circle office, with around 200 police officials.

"Both the infected policemen were attending their duty of patrolling the Kalimati area in civil dress," said Kunwar.

Similarly, Maitidevi Police Office sealed the area following one of the person infected COVID-19. A resident of Maitidevi, the infected person has been leaving with his brother in rented room there.

