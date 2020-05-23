Nine COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Birgunj Following Recovery

May 23, 2020, 7:13 p.m.

Nine persons have been discharged from Narayani Hospital in Birgunj. With this, 79 people have been discharged from various health facilities across country following recovery from COVID-19.

Yesterday, 21 discharged following recovery from COVID-19 in Banke. Those discharged from Birgunj include two patients who readmitted following confirmed positive again.

Out of 71, 9 patients discharged from hospital following the recovery said Dr. Udayanarayan Singh. He said their samples tested negative in continual test in twice. Out of nine, one is Indian citizen. Those other include 3 persons from Jeetpur. 2 from Simraungadh Bara and 3 from Rautahat.

