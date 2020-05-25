Nepal COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Reached To 682 With Four Deaths

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota confirmed six new confirmed cases in Acham, Bardia and Parsia. He said that Nepal tally has reached 682 including four deaths and 112 cases of recovery.

Meanwhile, six persons from Acham, Bardiya and Parsa have been identified with COVID-19 infection in PCR test, said Dr Devkota.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has reported fourth COVID-19 death today. He said that 78 cases of COVID-19 has confirmed today across Nepal.

A 70-year old tuberculosis patient, who breathed his last on May 18, has been identified to have been infected with COVID-19, said Dr Devkota in the daily press briefing today.

After having breathing difficulties, the deceased, who was a tuberculosis patient, was taken to Birgunj Medical College on May 15. He was receiving treatment in Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

After his COVID-19 test done at Narayani Hospital, Birgunj came out to be suspicious on May 16, his swab sample was sent to National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Kathmandu for reconfirmation. He tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at NPHL.