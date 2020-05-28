ADB Study Maps Supply Chains For Key Products In COVID-19 Response

ADB Study Maps Supply Chains For Key Products In COVID-19 Response

May 28, 2020, 11:33 a.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released a landmark study which maps supply chains for critical products in the global response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, clearing the way for the identification and removal of blockages in their production and distribution.ADB

The interactive maps will enable banks, investors, governments, and healthcare professionals to pinpoint key companies in the supply of portable ventilators, N95 respirators, face shields, goggles, aprons, surgical masks, and gowns. The maps consider the elements of each product down to its component metals and fabrics.

“To fix any supply chain problems, we need an in-depth description of what goes into these products and which companies are involved,” said ADB’s Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance Steven Beck. “Mapping these supply chains means that if help is needed, banks, investors, and governments can use the data to quickly relieve bottlenecks and ramp up supplies.”

The mapping project feeds data that already exists from many sources into an algorithm that sorts the information by applying various industry and product codes. Until now, that data has existed in multiple forms on a variety of separate databases, but never brought together in a user-friendly format. A future phase of this initiative will look at blockages at ports, tariff requirements, and other impediments to the efficient functioning of supply chains for these critical goods.

ADB announced on 13 April a tripling in the size of its response to the pandemic to $20 billion. The package expands on the $6.5 billion initial response announced on 18 March, adding $13.5 billion in resources to help ADB’s developing member countries counter the severe macroeconomic and health impacts caused by COVID-19.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN Observes International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers On 29 May
May 28, 2020
Today Is Sithi Nakha Or Kumar Shasthi
May 28, 2020
The Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Fast Track To Complete By 2024
May 28, 2020
Situation In China-India Border Area Is Stable And Under Control: Chinese Foreign Ministry
May 28, 2020
US President Trump Offers To Mediate Between India And China On Border Dispute
May 28, 2020

More on Economy

Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada To Present Fiscal Year 2020/21 Budget Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Nepal’s Service Sector Including Tourism Suffer Badly: IFC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
FAO Observes First International Tea Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
ADB Approves $250 Million Support For Nepal's COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada Presents Economic Survey In Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
NIBL Launches Corporate Advisory Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

UN Observes International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers On 29 May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
Today Is Sithi Nakha Or Kumar Shasthi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
The Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Fast Track To Complete By 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
Situation In China-India Border Area Is Stable And Under Control: Chinese Foreign Ministry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
US President Trump Offers To Mediate Between India And China On Border Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
Coronavirus Deaths In US Surpass 100,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75