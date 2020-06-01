CBS Publishes Annual Sales, Profit And Loss Of Economic Census Report

Central Bureau of Statistics publishes the National Economic Census 2018 report 2-3 by Annual Sales, Profit and Loss by provinces and districts

The Central Bureau of Statistics has published the report on annual sales, expenses, profit and loss by provinces and districts. The first ever National Economic Census 2018 was conducted with the technical support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The reference date of the census operation was April 14, 2018, which covered all fixed and movable establishments that existed in Nepal. As per the census, there are 900,924 entitiesi in Nepal where 3,115,112 persons are engaged. It was found that Kathmandu district came out to be the largest district in annual sales with Rs. 832 billion accounting for 28.5 % followed by Lalitpur district with Rs. 288 billion accounting 9.9%, Morang with Rs. 155 billion accounting for 5.3%. The three districts of Kathmandu valley alone accounted for 41.6%.

For detail: https://cbs.gov.np/economic-census/

This is because many head offices are located in Kathmandu valley and all financial statements are managed by head offices in Kathmandu from where their financial data are counted. Manang came out to be the smallest with Rs. 536 million accounting for 0.018% only. In Nepal, it was found almost half of the entities are not registered.

Both in registered entities and non-registered entities, Bagmati province tops in the annual sales with Rs. 1,399 billion and Rs. 105 billion respectively where as Karnali and Sudurpachim provinces came out to be lowest with Rs. 45 billion and Rs. 8 billion in both categories. In the category of “Owned Business place (Building, Single Unit)”, Bagmati province tops with annual sales of Rs. 360 billion and Karnali province with Rs. 31 billion in the lowest.

The report shows that 411,850 entities are in “Rented Business place” and have engaged 1,163,550 persons and 394,046 entities are in “Owned Business place” engaging 1,369,483 persons. Further, the report also gives data on annual sales based on Nepal Standard Industrial Classification (NSIC) code classification. Among various NSIC sections, “Manufacturing sector” topping with Rs. 674 billion followed by “Wholesale, retail trade section” with annual sales of Rs. 601 billion and “Financial & insurance section” with Rs. 265 billion.

With regard to the ratio of manufacturing sector in annual sales, province no. 2 topped and Karnali is the lowest. Similarly, in the ratio of Information and Communication section in annual sales, Bagmati province topped and province no. 2 is the lowest. On the other hand, in the ratio of Financial & insurance section in annual sales, Bagmati province is the highest followed by Gandaki province. 2

The report provides detail on annual sales, expenses, profit and loss against number of entities and number of persons engaged in these entities. Further, it also highlights on annual sales, profit and loss by male and female owners / managers over age group, individual proprietors and street vendors. A detail of this report is now available in the official website of Central Bureau of Statistics