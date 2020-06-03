Nepal COVID-19: 200646 Coronavirus Tests Carried Out

Nepal COVID-19: 200646 Coronavirus Tests Carried Out

June 3, 2020, 6:48 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 80267 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 120379 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 200646 in total.For detail

Dr. Devkota said that 4924 PCR and 4034 RDT tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

There are 2013 in isolation. He said that Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached nine and the caseload has reached 2300, including 278 cases of recovery

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.21

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.21 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

He said that there are 155868 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 49820 followed by province 5 with 41683.

Dr. Devkota said that Karnali Province has 30166 people in quarantine followed by 22702 in province 2, 3800 in Province 1, and 4470 in Gandaki province. Bagmati Province has lowest number of people in quarantine with 3227.

Following the opening of the border with India, the number of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Heads Of Mission Of EU Embassies Deplore Violence Incident Of Rukum
Jun 03, 2020
Nepal Reiterates Its One China Policy And Considers Hong Kong As An Integral Part of China
Jun 03, 2020
Brazil Launches Phase II Of The Operation Green Brazil In The Amazon
Jun 03, 2020
Nepal Opens 20 Crossing Points Along Nepal-India Border
Jun 03, 2020
3 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Added In Kathmandu
Jun 03, 2020

More on Health

3 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Added In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
With 201 New Cases, Total COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 2300 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
76-Year Old Dies Due COVID-19 At KMC, Death Toll Reaches 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Coronavirus Positive Cases To Reach 15,000: Health Minister Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Kathmandu Medical College’s Four Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal COVID-19:145375 Persons In Quarantine, Highest In Sudurpachim With 44817 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Heads Of Mission Of EU Embassies Deplore Violence Incident Of Rukum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
A Critical Role Of Integrated Healthcare During COVID-19 Pandemic By Sabitri Sapkota, PhD, MPH; SP Kalaunee, PhD Jun 03, 2020
Nepal Reiterates Its One China Policy And Considers Hong Kong As An Integral Part of China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
Brazil Launches Phase II Of The Operation Green Brazil In The Amazon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
Nepal Opens 20 Crossing Points Along Nepal-India Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
France, Nepal Commemorate of 70 Years of the First Annapurna Ascension By French Alpinists led by Maurice Herzog By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75