Nepal COVID-19: 200646 Coronavirus Tests Carried Out

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 80267 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 120379 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 200646 in total.

Dr. Devkota said that 4924 PCR and 4034 RDT tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

There are 2013 in isolation. He said that Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached nine and the caseload has reached 2300, including 278 cases of recovery

He said that there are 155868 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 49820 followed by province 5 with 41683.

Dr. Devkota said that Karnali Province has 30166 people in quarantine followed by 22702 in province 2, 3800 in Province 1, and 4470 in Gandaki province. Bagmati Province has lowest number of people in quarantine with 3227.

Following the opening of the border with India, the number of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine