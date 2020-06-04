334 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Today, Total Number Reached To 2,634

Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), informed that 334 new COVID-19 cases detected today.

He said that 334 people, including 319 male and 15 female tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed. He said that the virus has now spread in 65 out of 77 districts.

Dailekh recorded highest number of cases with over 100 followed by Rautahat, Kapilvastu and other districts.