Province 1, 2 And Karnali Have 2875 Infected Persons Out of 3448 Total Infections

Out of 3448 total infection cases, three provinces including 2, 5 and Karnali Province have 2875 infections or more than seventy percent of Nepal’s 3448 total cases till Sunday. Similarly, these three provinces have the highest numbers of people in isolation with 2529 out of a total of 2968.

These trends indicated that COVID-19 cases are yet to spike in other regions. If Nepal takes concrete measures, Nepal can still contain it. Coming two months will be very crucial to Nepal.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that Province 2 has the highest number of COVID-19 persons in isolation with 974 followed by province 5 with 944 in total 2968 isolation cases all over Nepal.For detail MoPH

Similarly, Karnali Province has 621 cases followed by province 1 with 168. Sudurpaschim has 96 cases followed by Gandaki Province with 108. Bagmati Province has the lowest number of cases in isolation with 57.

Dr. Devkota also informed that 95205 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 145049 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 240254 in total. In the last 24 hours, 3728 tests through PCR and 7614 through RDT have been carried out.

Dr. Devkota said that province 2 has the highest number of infected cases with 1181 followed by province 5 with 1081, Karnali 633, Province 259, Gandaki and Sudurpaschim have 111 each and Bagmati has 92.

Out of 467 discharged patients, province 2 has the highest number of discharged patients with 186 followed by province 5 with 133, province 1 with 91, Bagmati Province with 32, Sudurpaschim 13, Gandaki 3 and Karnali 9.

He said that Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached 13.

He said that there are 170732 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 63575 followed by Karnali province with 32042, Province 5 with 39897, province 2 with 22232, Gandaki with 5363 and 3115 in Bagmati and 4388 in Province 1.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 3,448 including 467 cases of recovery and 13 cases of death.