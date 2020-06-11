Nepal Eases Locckdown Allowing Market To Open And Vehicles To Run From Thursday

June 11, 2020, 7:06 a.m.

The cabinet meeting decided to ease the nationwide lockdown as per the modality proposed by the COVID-19 Control Management Centre-Operation (CCMC-Ops).

According to Minister for Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation, Barshaman Pun the government had decided to open shops, private vehicles and run cabbies under the basis of odd and even number plates.

The odd and even number will be confirmed by the last digit of the number plates, according to Minister Pun.

Markets will also be allowed to open in compliance with certain criteria of the CCMC-Ops, he said.

Complete decision on this modality will be publicised by the government on Thursday, he said.

Two wheelers and taxis will be given to ply on the road on odd and even number plate basis, added Minister Pun.

Decision regarding operation of long routed vehicle hasn't been made, he said.

The odd and even number will also be operated under the basis of odd and even number dates of the Nepali calendar.

