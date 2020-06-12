COVID-19: 3.5 Million Recoveries Globally With 7.4 Million Case

COVID-19: 3.5 Million Recoveries Globally With 7.4 Million Case

June 12, 2020, 8:45 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 7.4 million globally, with over 420,000 fatalities and more than 3.5 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has recorded over two million confirmed cases as of Thursday, with a death toll over 113,000. President Donald Trump said he would begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The European Union said on Wednesday it hopes to reopen its external borders to foreigners in July.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed he will be questioned by prosecutors on Friday over the way the coronavirus outbreak was handled in the northern Italian city of Bergamo.

Brazil reported a cumulative total of 802,828 cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with 30,412 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the local health ministry.

The health authority added that the death toll has reached 40,919, the third-highest tally in the world after the United States and the UK.

A total of 345,595 patients have recovered, the ministry said.

Agencies

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Formed An Expert Team To Collect Evidence On Nepal-India Borders
Jun 12, 2020
Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine To Go Final Clinical Trial In Brazil From July
Jun 12, 2020
Indian States May Fall Short Of Critical COVID-19 Care As Cases Rise
Jun 12, 2020
Top US Military Officer Regrets Joining Trump Walk
Jun 12, 2020
Weather Systems Across Nepal : Generally Cloudy
Jun 12, 2020

More on Health

Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine To Go Final Clinical Trial In Brazil From July By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 294073 Total Test Till Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 36 minutes ago
187 Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Across Nepal Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 44 minutes ago
250 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Nepal’s Total Reaches To 4614 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 41 minutes ago
India Records 274 Deaths And 9985 New Cases In One Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Over 172266 People Are In Quarantine Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Formed An Expert Team To Collect Evidence On Nepal-India Borders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Indian States May Fall Short Of Critical COVID-19 Care As Cases Rise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Drawing The Line By Shyam Saran Jun 12, 2020
Top US Military Officer Regrets Joining Trump Walk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Weather Systems Across Nepal : Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Nepal Continues To Shutdown All Flights And Public Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75