COVID-19: 3.5 Million Recoveries Globally With 7.4 Million Case

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 7.4 million globally, with over 420,000 fatalities and more than 3.5 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has recorded over two million confirmed cases as of Thursday, with a death toll over 113,000. President Donald Trump said he would begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The European Union said on Wednesday it hopes to reopen its external borders to foreigners in July.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed he will be questioned by prosecutors on Friday over the way the coronavirus outbreak was handled in the northern Italian city of Bergamo.

Brazil reported a cumulative total of 802,828 cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with 30,412 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the local health ministry.

The health authority added that the death toll has reached 40,919, the third-highest tally in the world after the United States and the UK.

A total of 345,595 patients have recovered, the ministry said.

