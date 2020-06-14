Nepal Carried Out 343516 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6089 PCR and RDT 20139 test have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached 133377 and RDT has reached 210139. In total, Nepal has conducted 343516 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 143641 persons in quarantine. He also said that 4767 persons are in the quarantine in various parts of the country.