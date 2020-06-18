WHO Halts Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine Over Safety Fears

WHO Halts Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine Over Safety Fears

June 18, 2020, 10:21 a.m.

World Health Organization (WHO) tested of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus has been halted because of safety fears.

Trials in several countries are being "temporarily" suspended as a precaution, the agency said on Monday. It comes after a recent medical study suggested the drug could increase the risk of patients dying from Covid-19. President Donald Trump has said he has taken the drug to ward off the virus.

The US president has repeatedly promoted the anti-malarial drug, against medical advice and despite warnings from public health officials that it could cause heart problems.

Last week, a study in medical journal The Lancet said there were no benefits to treating coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine, and that taking it might even increase the number of deaths among those in hospital with the disease.

Hydroxychloroquine is safe for malaria, and conditions like lupus or arthritis, but no clinical trials have recommended its use for treating Covid-19.

Source: Aljazeera

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Grow 2.3 Percent In 2020 — ADB
Jun 18, 2020
NIBL Receives Full Amount Of Bank Guarantee From The Italian Bank
Jun 18, 2020
India Elected Non-Permanent UN Security Council Member for Two-Year Term
Jun 18, 2020
Indian Border Police SSB Obstruct The Construction Of Park In Ilam
Jun 18, 2020
Nepal’s Citizenship Bill Row Over Naturalize Citizenship
Jun 18, 2020

More on Health

Three Provinces In Nepal Are Highly Affected With 5940 Total COVID-19 Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 22 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 7,177 With 586 New Cases Till Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 23 minutes ago
‘Great news’: WHO Hails Dexamethasone’s Success By Reuters 22 hours, 52 minutes ago
Coronavirus Infections Top 8.1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Dexamethasone Proves First Life-saving Drug Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal Carried Out 367257 PCR And RDT Tests Till Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Grow 2.3 Percent In 2020 — ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
NIBL Receives Full Amount Of Bank Guarantee From The Italian Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
India Elected Non-Permanent UN Security Council Member for Two-Year Term By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Indian Border Police SSB Obstruct The Construction Of Park In Ilam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Nepal’s Citizenship Bill Row Over Naturalize Citizenship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Pakistan Records Heights Number Of COVID-19 Fatalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75