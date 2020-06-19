214 COVID-19 Patients Release After Recovery

214 COVID-19 Patients Release After Recovery

June 19, 2020, 4:52 p.m.

214 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours. Out of them, 41 patients alone discharged from Banke.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 8,274 with 1,402 cases of recovery and 22 death cases.

