Nepal’s Confirmed 421 New COVID-19 Cases Total Reaches 9,026

Nepal’s Confirmed 421 New COVID-19 Cases Total Reaches 9,026

June 21, 2020, 5:44 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 421 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the total reaches to 9026.

Out of a total of 421 persons, there were 357 males and 64 females who were identified with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Those infected to COVID-19 included Jhapa 7, Udayapur 4, Morang4, Dhanusha 8, Mahottari 2, Saptari 2, Bara 3, Arghakchachi 74, Gulmi 5, Kapilvastu 35, Nawalparasi West 37, Nuwakot 1, Pyuthan 20, Ramcheap 1, Sarlahi 15, Siraha 52, Lalitpur 1, Palpa 4, Baglung 2, Kaski 1, Syangja 10, Baglung 21, Mustang 1, Myagdi 4, Parbat 2, Tanahu 4, Gulmi 2, Rupandehi 3, Banke 1, Bardia 3, Rolpa 5, Dang 10, Dailekh 1, Salyan 6, Surkhet 2, Achham 2, Baitadi 2, Bajhang 2, Dadeldhura 41, Doti 27, Kailali 27 and Kanchanpur 1.

Dr. Gautam, in his media briefing, informed that the COVID-19 death toll in Nepal has reached 23 with the death of a person in Gulmi.More MoPH

A 69-year old male of Gulmi, who died on June 19 was found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2. He had recently returned from India after paralysis treatment.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 9,026, including 1,772 cases of recovery and 23 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Carried Out 437347 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 21
Jun 21, 2020
194 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Across Nepal Following Recovery
Jun 21, 2020
Don’t Make Fun To My Suggestions To Boost The Immunity: PM Oli
Jun 21, 2020
Himalayan Airlines To Operate Nine Repartition Flights
Jun 21, 2020
Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2020 : Clear Pictures Of The Sun Seen In Parts Of Nepal
Jun 21, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Carried Out 437347 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
194 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Across Nepal Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours ago
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 8 minutes ago
176 Discharged Following Recovery From Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 8,605 With 331 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Bhaktapur Confirms Seven New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Don’t Make Fun To My Suggestions To Boost The Immunity: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Himalayan Airlines To Operate Nine Repartition Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2020 : Clear Pictures Of The Sun Seen In Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
How Much Land………. By Hemang Dixit Jun 21, 2020
International Yoga Day 2020 Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Wear Mask And Maintain Physical Distancing: CCMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75