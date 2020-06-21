Nepal’s Confirmed 421 New COVID-19 Cases Total Reaches 9,026

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 421 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the total reaches to 9026.

Out of a total of 421 persons, there were 357 males and 64 females who were identified with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Those infected to COVID-19 included Jhapa 7, Udayapur 4, Morang4, Dhanusha 8, Mahottari 2, Saptari 2, Bara 3, Arghakchachi 74, Gulmi 5, Kapilvastu 35, Nawalparasi West 37, Nuwakot 1, Pyuthan 20, Ramcheap 1, Sarlahi 15, Siraha 52, Lalitpur 1, Palpa 4, Baglung 2, Kaski 1, Syangja 10, Baglung 21, Mustang 1, Myagdi 4, Parbat 2, Tanahu 4, Gulmi 2, Rupandehi 3, Banke 1, Bardia 3, Rolpa 5, Dang 10, Dailekh 1, Salyan 6, Surkhet 2, Achham 2, Baitadi 2, Bajhang 2, Dadeldhura 41, Doti 27, Kailali 27 and Kanchanpur 1.

Dr. Gautam, in his media briefing, informed that the COVID-19 death toll in Nepal has reached 23 with the death of a person in Gulmi.More MoPH

A 69-year old male of Gulmi, who died on June 19 was found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2. He had recently returned from India after paralysis treatment.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 9,026, including 1,772 cases of recovery and 23 death cases.