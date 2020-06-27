Kathmandu Valley Added 5 New Cases With Increasing People’ Mobility

June 27, 2020, 7:50 p.m.

With five new COVID-19 cases with 4 more new COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu 1 in Bhaktapur, Kathmandu Valley is gradually moving towards a dangerous zone. Rampant violation of social distancing, entry of people from all over Nepal and not wearing masks, any spike in Kathmandu valley will be out control given its dense population.

However, Bajura recorded the highest number of cases today with 86 new cases followed by Doti 71, Pyuthan 49 and Dang 31. Rautahat 34, Palpa 26, Dang 31, Kanchanpur 5. Kailalli14, Gulmi 7 and Baitadi 26 are leading districts with the highest number of confirmed cases today.

The COVID-19 cases were detected in Moran Udayapur 7, Ilam 5,Morang 2, , Dhanusa 3, Mahottari 30,Sarlahi 6, Parsa 3, Achham 13, Baitadi 26, Bajhang 4, Bajura 86, Bara 12, Dadeldhura 8,Dhading 3, Doti 71, Gulmi 8, Jajarkot 1, Kailali 14, Kanchanpur 5, Kapilvastu 8, Rasuwa 9, Rautahat 34, Salyan 13, Nawalparasi (East) 2, Nuwakot 6, Kathmandu 4, Bhaktapur 1,Chitwan 2, Makwanpur 2, Pachthar 1, Bajhang 4, Doti 2, Baglung 8, Argakhachi 2, Palpa 26, Pyuthan 49, Rupandehi 8,Banke 2,Bardia 4,Dang 31, Surkhet 7 and Rolpa 1.

Today 136 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals following recovery. Those included Gothigaun 69, Pokhara 18, Jaleshwor Hospital, Mahottari 7, Dang 1, Surkhet 13 and Banke 29 were discharged after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 12309, including 2834 cases of recovery and 29 death cases.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 4606 PCR and RDT 3685 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 210876 and RDT 294034. In total, Nepal has conducted 504910 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 65712 persons in quarantine compared to 71012 on Friday.

