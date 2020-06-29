Tamakosi Overcomes Another Obstacle Completing Installation Shaft

Following the completion of the installation of 305 meters long Upper Penstock Shaft on Sunday, 456 MW Upper Tamakosi project has made another historic milestone. It is the happiest moment. The installation of about 1200 feet (367) meter lower penstock shaft has already completed in May.

The installations of the shaft were risky and technically challenging. With five-meter high and up to 27 tons, installing each pipe in a row was full of risks and challenges. Working a hostile situation, workers had to face the threat of possible stone falling and difficulty of discharging the smoke of welding. From digging to installing piece by piece were most challenging and risky. Whatever the situation might be, the completion of the installation of shafts further encouraged all of us. It was a matter of pride to say that all these work completed without casualties and accidents.

I would like to express my sincere thanks and congratulation to both Indian companies Texmaco for installation shafts and Chinese company Sino hydro for backfill concreting. Along with them, I would like to thank and congratulate all the engineers and technicians from Consultant Company and project for their dedication and handwork. Finally, I want to thank Andritz Hydro again for completing the lower Shaft.

With the completion most risky and challenging work, the project has passed the challenging phase. However, there still remain major works including the installation of horizontal penstock shaft, grouting, lining and other finishing work. Following this, there is still to complete pressure testing work. Due to lockdown announced all over the world, there still remain to face some impacts. If the remaining work goes in a conducive environment, there is a target to complete the work within three months and generate the electricity within three months or the end of October.

Gurung is a deputy Manager at Nepal Electricity Authority/Upper Tamakoshi Hydroelectric Project. Translated from From Facebook wallFacebook