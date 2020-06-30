MCC Nepal Compact Reassessed EIF Date

June 30, 2020, 11:29 a.m.

The Millennium Challenge Account Nepal (MCA-Nepal) has made significant progress in the preparatory phase of implementing the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Nepal Compact. However, in recent months progress has been hampered due to delays in parliamentary ratification of the Compact and the global pandemic due to COVID-19.

Consequently, the previously targeted date of 30 June 2020 (Ashad 16, 2077 BS) for taking the program on implementation i.e. the Entry Into Force (EIF) is no longer achievable. MCA-Nepal is working with all relevant authorities to complete remaining Conditions Precedent (CPs), including parliamentary ratification of the Compact as soon as possible, to Enter into Force and begin implementation.

“We acknowledge the media’s interest on the Compact and would like to express that MCA-Nepal remains committed to the Nepal Compact. We will share additional information as it develops,” said a press release issued by MCA-Nepal.

