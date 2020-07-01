Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches To 14046 With 482 New Cases on Wednesday

Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches To 14046 With 482 New Cases on Wednesday

July 1, 2020, 6:27 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) said that 482 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded on Wednesday taking the country’s total infection reaches to 14,046.

Of the newly infected, 365 are males and 117 females. In total, 12,272 males and 1,774 females have contracted the disease.

Moreover, a 45-year old male of Ramroshan Municipality-5, Achham has died of COVID-19, taking the death toll to 30.

As he felt some difficulties in breathing, the person was admitted to Bayalpata Hospital on June 28. He was also suffering from diabetes. He breathed his last on June 29.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected in Jhapa 21, Saptari 25, Siraha 2, Morang 3, Ilam 2, Sunsari 2, Taplejung 1, Dhanusa 21, Mahottari 36, Parsa 1, Achham 126, Bajura 43, Gorkha 3, Kathmandu 14, Chitwan 12, Nawalparasi East 10, Bara 1, Doti 18, Syangja 8, Gulmi 8, Gorkha 3, Jumla 1, Kanchanpur 10, Parbat 1, Arghakhachi 1, Nawalprasi West 1,Bhaktapur 2, Baglung 3, Lalitpur 5, Baitadi 1,Kaski 3, Lamjung 10, Tanahun 1, Palpa 2, Argakhanchi 1, Banke 11, Bardia 11, Dailekh 3, Kalikot 2, Salayan 15, Surkhet 12, Dang 2, Baitadi 2 and Kailali 32.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

48362 Persons Are In Quarantine In Nepal
Jul 01, 2020
1,462 People Recover From COVID-19 In A Single Day
Jul 01, 2020
17 New Cases In Kathmandu Valley, High Risk Of Spiking
Jul 01, 2020
World Bank Announces Faris Hadad-Zervos As A New Country Director For Maldives, Nepal And Sri Lanka
Jul 01, 2020
Accepting MCC Grant Is Nepal’s Choice But The Availability Of The Funding Is Not Open-ended: U.S. Embassy
Jul 01, 2020

More on Health

48362 Persons Are In Quarantine In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
1,462 People Recover From COVID-19 In A Single Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
17 New Cases In Kathmandu Valley, High Risk Of Spiking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal Conducts 526212 Coronavirus Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
14 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Sixty COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Various Hospitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

World Bank Announces Faris Hadad-Zervos As A New Country Director For Maldives, Nepal And Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
Accepting MCC Grant Is Nepal’s Choice But The Availability Of The Funding Is Not Open-ended: U.S. Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
Himalayan Airlines And Huawei Cloud Join Hands By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
As Jobs Crisis Deepens, ILO Warns Of Uncertain And Incomplete Labour Market Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
UNFPA Urged To Accelerate Action To Stop Child Marriage And Son Preference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
NMB Bank signs repeat Loan mandate with International Finance Corporation (IFC) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75