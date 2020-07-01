Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches To 14046 With 482 New Cases on Wednesday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) said that 482 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded on Wednesday taking the country’s total infection reaches to 14,046.

Of the newly infected, 365 are males and 117 females. In total, 12,272 males and 1,774 females have contracted the disease.

Moreover, a 45-year old male of Ramroshan Municipality-5, Achham has died of COVID-19, taking the death toll to 30.

As he felt some difficulties in breathing, the person was admitted to Bayalpata Hospital on June 28. He was also suffering from diabetes. He breathed his last on June 29.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected in Jhapa 21, Saptari 25, Siraha 2, Morang 3, Ilam 2, Sunsari 2, Taplejung 1, Dhanusa 21, Mahottari 36, Parsa 1, Achham 126, Bajura 43, Gorkha 3, Kathmandu 14, Chitwan 12, Nawalparasi East 10, Bara 1, Doti 18, Syangja 8, Gulmi 8, Gorkha 3, Jumla 1, Kanchanpur 10, Parbat 1, Arghakhachi 1, Nawalprasi West 1,Bhaktapur 2, Baglung 3, Lalitpur 5, Baitadi 1,Kaski 3, Lamjung 10, Tanahun 1, Palpa 2, Argakhanchi 1, Banke 11, Bardia 11, Dailekh 3, Kalikot 2, Salayan 15, Surkhet 12, Dang 2, Baitadi 2 and Kailali 32.