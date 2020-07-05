27 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Kathmandu

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has informed 27 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 On Sunday in Kathmandu.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 2, Panchthar 1, Taplejung 2, Morang 2, Dhanusa 27, Siraha 1, Mahottari 12, Parsa 1, Argakhanchi 3, Baitadi 3, Kailali 14, Kapilvastu, Kathmandu 27, Nuwakot, Rautahat, Salyan, Sarlahi, Makwanpur, Rautahat 27, Banke 5, Bardiya 1, Kathmandu 27, Nuwakot1, and Sarlahi 1.

Bhaktapur 1, Ramechhap 2, Sindhupalchowk 2, Lalitpur 2, Illam 1, Myagdi 1, Dhading, Baglung 1, Tanahun 2, Kaski 2, Lamjung 1, Gorkha 1, Nawalparasi 1, Pyuthan 11, Rupandehi 2, Salyan 15, Dailekh 7, Surkhet 12, Rukum (West) 4, Bajura 20, Dadeldhura 9, Achham 1, Doti 3

Currently, there are 9,203 active cases of COVID-19 in Nepal. He said that 4,710 PCR tests were conducted nationwide in the last 24 hours. He said that 251007 PCR and 311146 RDT Tests have been carried out till Sunday.

He said that 132 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 15,784 including 6,547 cases of recovery and 34 death cases.