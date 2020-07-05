Nepal’s COVID-19 Case Load Reaches To 15,784 With 293 New Cases

Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has informed 293 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 On Sunday total reached to 15784.

He said that 132 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 15,784 including 6,547 cases of recovery and 34 death cases.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa, Panchthar, Taplejung, Morang, Dhanusa, Siraha, Mahottari, Parsa, Argakhanchi, Baitadi, Kailali, Kapilvastu, Kathmandu, Nuwakot, Rautahat, Salyan, Sarlahi, Makwanpur, Rautahat, Banke, Bardiya, Bhaktapur, Ramechhap, Sindhupalchowk, Lalitpur, Illam, Myagdi, Dhading, Baglung, Tanahun, Kaski, Lamjung, Gorkha, Nawalparasi, Pyuthan, Rupandehi, Salyan, Dailekh, Surkhet, Rukum (West), Bajura, Dadeldhura, Achham, Doti, Kanchanpur and Syangja

Currently, there are 9,203 active cases of COVID-19 in Nepal. He said that 4,710 PCR tests were conducted nationwide in last one day.