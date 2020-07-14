The Reconstruction Of Ranipokhari Will Complete Within Two Months

Chief executive officer of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyawali said that the reconstruction of main heritage sites of Kathmandu Valley will complete within a year.

He said that Ranipokhari will complete within two months and Kasthamandap and Dharahara will complete within a year.

Briefing the parliamentary team about the progress in reconstruction of historical monuments, he said that NRA was continuing reconstruction works of Dharahara, Ranipokhari, Singha Durbar and Kasthamandap by applying health safety measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gyawali said that the directions and suggestions received from the parliamentary committee had been supportive to forward reconstruction works ahead.

A team of the Development and Technology Committee of the House of Representatives Monday made a field inspection of the reconstruction works of Dharahara, Kasthamandap and Ranipokhari.

The team of the parliamentary committee led by its chair Kalyani Kumari Khadka gathered information on progress made in reconstruction of historical monuments in these archaeological sites.

After the completion of field inspection, the team also acquired information about the retrofitting works of Singha Durbar, the main administrative building of the government, from NRA officials at its office.

On the occasion, president of the committee Khadka expressed satisfaction over the progress in the reconstruction in important heritage sites despite the difficult situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khadka said that the committee would be supportive to resolve problems being faced by the NRA in executing the reconstruction works.