CHANDRA DHAKAL’S CANDIDACY Repaying Injury With Justice

Renowned banker Chandra Dhakal, who is the most deserving candidate for the post of senior vice president for forthcoming elections of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), has announced his candidacy repaying injury with justice.

At a time when the global economy has been facing a major crisis with the spread of COVID-19, Nepal’s private sector will also face many difficulties. Given the complex and challenging global context, FNCCI, a leading business federation, also needs the most capable and tactful leadership to support the private sector.

Starting from a very small scale, Dhakal has shown his strategic leadership to expand the industry and institution. At this time of crisis, Dhakal’s experience will be more relevant to FNCCI and private sector.

Although he was virtually betrayed by current senior vice president Shekhar Golchha, who will automatically be promoted as a president, Dhakal’s will be paid this injury with justice by his colleagues voting him for senior Vice President.

Dhakal has completely sided in a difficult and crucial time with senior vice president Golchha. However, Golchha has not reciprocated with Dhakal now groomed another candidate for the senior vice president to contest in the elections. He backed Kishore Pradhan for senior vice president in forthcoming elections slated for August 10-11, 20202.

As per the FNCCI rule, the senior vice-presidential race is a high-stakes affair as the winner will automatically become the next president of the FNCCI after three years.

Dhakal has come up with the slogan ‘Public-private partnership: base for prosperity’ for his election campaign. Kishor Pradhan is another potential contender for the position this time but he is yet to declare his candidacy.

Portraying Pradhan as his own candidate, Golchha has not only betrayed Dhakal but also ignored the strong support lends by Dhakal to elect him as senior vice president and supported a move to stop Golchha to become president automatically.

Injured by Golchha’s hidden move and betrayed, Dhakal announced his candidate formally with his own panel for forthcoming General Assembly of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The support of Golchha, an ambitious businessman from the traditional industrial house of Nepal, to Pradhan is also individually motivated. Unlike dynamic and widely popular Dhakal, Pradhan always in unknown and shadow.

Announcing his candidacy for senior vice president, Dhakal questioned current senior vice President Shekhar Golchha why did we endorse the proposal to turn senior vice president automatically president and why you are betraying that spirit?

Who did lobbying when the overwhelming majority of FNCCI members united to amend the constitution to replace the present provision? In the future, we may do whatever one likes; I hope Shekharjee will remember the stand taken by me in difficult times.

Dhakal felt injured and betrayal not by his enemy but the people who he stood side by side and supported at the difficult and crucial times in the time of crisis in the leadership of FNCCI.

Born in a common family of Baglung District, renowned banker Dhakal is a self-made man. With no family inherited the business, Dhakal’s success story in the business is his own individual struggle and his rise in the industrial sector is his own doing and behavior.

For the last decade, renowned banker and industrialist Chandra Dhakal not only has made a big jump in the banking and recreational industrial sector but he himself build a heart to heart relations with the industrialists, entrepreneurs and businessmen living all over Nepal.

In politics, it is naturally a game of betrayal, jealousy and conspiracy. Every individual has to go through it. However, it is a frustrating thing when individuals in Nepal’s business communities, who do not tire boasting themselves as transparent, fair and neutral, too involved in a conspiracy, follow the same practice.

Born in remote parts of Nepal with a very little business connection, chairperson of Global IME Bank, Dhakal, a gentle and sober personality, has invested hugely in recreation business including Chandragiri Cable car.

The history of FNCCI is a history of betrayal and conspiracy. In a crucial time, FNCCI’s followers failed to recognize and accept genuine leadership. Many prominent figures like Binod Chaudhary left the institution. Even Bhaskar Raj Rajkarnicar faced humiliation and left the organization.

Instead, Dhakal, who believes in the strength and rationality of his overwhelming colleagues, has announced his candidacy with a panel of other competent persons for the coming tenure.

Dhakal’s panel includes Umesh Lal Shrestha (Commodity), (Vice President, Ram Chandra Shanghai (Vice President Associate, Gunnidhi Tiwari (Vice President District and Town). However, Pradhan is yet to announce his panel.

Addressing the program, Dhakal said that he will give equal priority to small and medium and big industries.

He also said that he is taking this election as an election for president due to the current provision of automatic provision. He also highlighted the importance of forthcoming vice president as the elections for the president.

Dhakal said that his priority is to create employment through the development of the private sector.

“As it is uncertain over the COVID-19 Pandemic, there need to continue economic activities for the sake of the country,” said Dhakal. He also said that the time has come to change the traditional monetary policy and stressed the need for new ones to meet the current situation. “

