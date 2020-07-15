There are now over 13.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 576,000 fatalities and more than 7.3 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has risen to over 3.4 million and the death toll has surpassed 136,000. The U.S. government rescinded its controversial decision to revoke foreign student visas whose courses have moved online due to coronavirus, a federal judge said Tuesday.

The WHO has warned that numerous countries are adopting the wrong approach in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded six new COVID-19 cases from overseas, but no new domestic cases or deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,611 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, with 110 asymptomatic patients under medical observation.

Tokyo will lift its alert level for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels on Wednesday, the Asahi newspaper reported, after a recent spike in cases to record levels in the Japanese capital.

Daily coronavirus cases exceeded 200 in four of the last six days, touching an all-time high of 243 cases last Friday as testing among workers in the metropolis's red-light districts turned up infections among young people in their 20s and 30s.

The highest alert level suggests that "coronavirus infections are likely spreading," the Asahi said.

Brazil recorded 41,857 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,300 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The nation has now registered 1,926,824 total confirmed cases of the virus and 74,133 deaths.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new closures this week for wineries, indoor restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, churches, and salons in another effort to contain the virus.

The state has recorded more than 334,000 cases. Deaths have topped 7,000. Hospitalizations have risen 28% in the past two weeks.

Florida has the second highest number of infections in the U.S. behind Texas after recording 132 additional deaths, a 10% increase from the previous record set last week.

Educators are in the middle of a political debate on how best to reopen classes in the fall as infections spike around the country. Many schools and universities will only offer online courses.

Source: CGTN