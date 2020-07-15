Over 13.2 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Globally

Over 13.2 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Globally

July 15, 2020, 7:31 a.m.

There are now over 13.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 576,000 fatalities and more than 7.3 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has risen to over 3.4 million and the death toll has surpassed 136,000. The U.S. government rescinded its controversial decision to revoke foreign student visas whose courses have moved online due to coronavirus, a federal judge said Tuesday.

The WHO has warned that numerous countries are adopting the wrong approach in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded six new COVID-19 cases from overseas, but no new domestic cases or deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,611 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, with 110 asymptomatic patients under medical observation.

Tokyo will lift its alert level for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels on Wednesday, the Asahi newspaper reported, after a recent spike in cases to record levels in the Japanese capital.

Daily coronavirus cases exceeded 200 in four of the last six days, touching an all-time high of 243 cases last Friday as testing among workers in the metropolis's red-light districts turned up infections among young people in their 20s and 30s.

The highest alert level suggests that "coronavirus infections are likely spreading," the Asahi said.

Brazil recorded 41,857 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,300 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The nation has now registered 1,926,824 total confirmed cases of the virus and 74,133 deaths.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new closures this week for wineries, indoor restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, churches, and salons in another effort to contain the virus.

The state has recorded more than 334,000 cases. Deaths have topped 7,000. Hospitalizations have risen 28% in the past two weeks.

Florida has the second highest number of infections in the U.S. behind Texas after recording 132 additional deaths, a 10% increase from the previous record set last week.

Educators are in the middle of a political debate on how best to reopen classes in the fall as infections spike around the country. Many schools and universities will only offer online courses.

Source: CGTN

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CHANDRA DHAKAL’S CANDIDACY Repaying Injury With Justice
Jul 15, 2020
Nepal Disaster: 177 Die And 46 Go Missing Due To Flood And Landslides
Jul 15, 2020
US COVID-19 Vaccine To Begin Final Testing From July 27
Jul 15, 2020
Trump Administration Withdrawal The Rule On International Students
Jul 15, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, 5, Gandak, Karnali And Sudur Paschm
Jul 15, 2020

More on Health

US COVID-19 Vaccine To Begin Final Testing From July 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Kathmandu Registered 2 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 38 minutes ago
With 116 New COVID-19 Cases, The Total Cases Reached To 17061 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 50 minutes ago
Too Many Countries Headed In Wrong Direction: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Russian University Claims Successful Trials Of First COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 9 COVID-19 Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

CHANDRA DHAKAL’S CANDIDACY Repaying Injury With Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
LOCUST TERROR Farmers In Trouble By A Correspondent Jul 15, 2020
Nepal Disaster: 177 Die And 46 Go Missing Due To Flood And Landslides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
Trump Administration Withdrawal The Rule On International Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
Trump Signed Executive Order Ending Preferential Treatment For Hong Kong By Reuters Jul 15, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, 5, Gandak, Karnali And Sudur Paschm By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75