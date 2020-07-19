Gathemangal or Ghantakarna Chaturdashi Observed In Kathmandu

People In Kathmandu Valley Observed Gathemangal or Ghantakarna Chaturdashi

July 19, 2020, 9:19 a.m.

People In Kathmandu Valley are celebrating Gathemangal or Ghantakarna Chaturdahi today amid various local traditions.

Newar Communities of Kathamandu valley erected the effigy in the centers of various areas. They look like a rough tent-like structure or effigy of demon Ghantakarna.

The effigy will be taken to the river and burnt to represent the victory of locals over the demon god. The festival of Gathemangal or Ghantakarna Chaturdasi, like most of the Nepali festivals, is an example of the victory of good over evil.

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. This festival that falls on trayodashi (third day) of the month of Shrawan (July/August) is also called Ghantakarna Chaturdasi.

According to the legend, a demon named Ghantakarna terrorized the villagers by stealing the children and women of the village. He used to demand money and other gifts from the villagers. His body was painted in red, blue and black and he wore a pair of bells on his ears. He looked very scary and every time he moved, the bells jingled. He got his name from the bells on his ears, i.e. Ghanta meaning ‘bell’ and Karna meaning ‘ears’.

The farmers were scared of him and seldom went out. Even during the season of the plantation, they did not dare to go out. They were helpless and disappointed. However, one day, a large number of frogs came to the village and began to croak near Ghantakarna’s place. He became furious but the frogs did not stop.

They croaked even louder and when he tried to catch them, they jumped into the water. He, too, jumped into the water without realizing that it was a swamp and soon started to drown. The frogs swarmed around his head and he drowned to death. In this way, the frogs saved the village and the villagers from the demon.

This legend is acted out in the form of a drama on the street as a part of the celebration during this festival. The children in each neighborhood collect money from the passerby to make an effigy of the demon god.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Flood Warning Issued In Nepal’s Southern Plain
Jul 19, 2020
160 Nepalis Die Of COVID-19 Abroad
Jul 19, 2020
KOICA-UNDP To Organise Joint Webinar On Recovering Livelihoods
Jul 19, 2020
Seven Killed In Tractor Accident In Swargadwari
Jul 19, 2020
Avoid the "Three Cs" To Prevent COVID-19 Virus Spread: WHO
Jul 19, 2020

More on Festivals and Culture

Shravan Sankrati: Day Against Luto (Scabies) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Indian Royal Dynasty Keep Control Of One Of World's Richest Temples By Reuters 5 days, 7 hours ago
The Reconstruction Of Ranipokhari Will Complete Within Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Rato Machhindranth Chariot Festival Suspended Due To Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Nepal Observes Gurupurnima Amid Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Veda Vyasa Jayanti 2020: Ahead of Guru Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Flood Warning Issued In Nepal’s Southern Plain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2020
160 Nepalis Die Of COVID-19 Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2020
KOICA-UNDP To Organise Joint Webinar On Recovering Livelihoods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2020
Seven Killed In Tractor Accident In Swargadwari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2020
Worldwide Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 600,000 By Agencies Jul 19, 2020
Avoid the "Three Cs" To Prevent COVID-19 Virus Spread: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75