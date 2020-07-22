Aloft Kathmandu Celebrated The First Anniversary

July 22, 2020, 8:46 p.m.

If there is a will, there is a way out. This is what Aloft Kathmandu, a boutique hotel in the capital city Thamel, has shown. For the past four months, Aloft has hosted various programs to complete its one year successful journey.

Despite four months long coronavirus pandemic, Aloft Kathmandu, has shown a way to do the business. During the last one year it enjoyed the time hosting amazing guests, collaborating with inspiring partners and working with an extraordinary team of individuals.

1 year of hosting amazing guests, collaborating with inspiring partners and working with an extraordinary team of individuals! Through this video of our journey so far, we thank each one of you who has ever walked through our front door and became an integral part of our success. #AloftHotels #Marriott #MarriottBonvoy #MarriottHotels #Nepal #Kathmandu #AloftKathmanduThamel

Posted by Aloft Kathmandu Thamel on Thursday, July 16, 2020

The hotel celebrated its first anniversary on July 17 amid a function in Thamel. Prithivi B Pande, Chairperson of Aloft Kathmandu, a boutique hotel in the capital city Thamel, said that the first anniversary of the hotel was a great time for celebration. He said, “My vision was and is always to create opportunities for the youth of the nation and the driving factor has always been to assist in nation-building.”

Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, a boutique hotel in the capital city, celebrated its first anniversary on July 17.

General Manager Vikram Singh said, “It’s really been an amazing ride for us till the time the Covid-19 pandemic slowed the world, but we look forward to welcoming guests back to our property.”More

Meanwhile, to celebrate the milestone, even during these difficult times, Aloft Kathmandu Thamel is offering “Anniversary Special Stay” — 50 percent off on the best available rate with breakfast or any meal of choice.

The hotel has been providing services to the customers by adopting preventive measures amid COVID-19 pandemic.

