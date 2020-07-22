Himalayan Bank Supported Kanti Children Hospital

Himalayan Bank Limited has extended its helping hand to help the Kanti Children Hospital Kathmandu through its Maharajgunj Branch under its Corporate social Responsibility.

For well-being of all the beneficiary (staffs and patients) of the hospital, the Bank has provided the financial assistance of Rs. 1,42,945.00 to repair and maintain Rapid Sand Filter, Hospital Vessel and IIF Filtration.

On behalf of the bank, Branch Manager of Maharajgunj Branch, Abhaya Bahadur Shah has handed over the Drinking Water Treatment Plant to tie Director of Kanti Children Hospital, Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, amidst a function. During the ceremony staffs of the branch and the hospital were also present.