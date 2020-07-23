Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Heavy Rain Likely In Province 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Monsoon has impacts on all over Nepal. Likewise, The monsoon trough is still close to eastern parts of Nepal but it moves to further south in western region. , Ajmer, Guna, Satna, Daltonganj, Shanti Niketan, and then towards Tripura.