COVID-19 Cases Approaching 16 Million Worldwide

The tally, compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, was 15,811,700 cases and 641,243 deaths as of 18:00 UTC on Saturday.

The United States has the most infections at 4.14 million, followed by Brazil and India.

The death toll in the US is also the highest, at over 146,000, followed by Brazil and the UK.

Japan has confirmed more than 30,000 cases. That includes more than 700 people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked near Tokyo in the early stages of the crisis.

The death toll has passed 1,000, including 13 from the cruise ship.