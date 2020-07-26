COVID-19 Cases Approaching 16 Million Worldwide

COVID-19 Cases Approaching 16 Million Worldwide

July 26, 2020, 8:56 a.m.

The tally, compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, was 15,811,700 cases and 641,243 deaths as of 18:00 UTC on Saturday.

The United States has the most infections at 4.14 million, followed by Brazil and India.

The death toll in the US is also the highest, at over 146,000, followed by Brazil and the UK.

Japan has confirmed more than 30,000 cases. That includes more than 700 people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked near Tokyo in the early stages of the crisis.

The death toll has passed 1,000, including 13 from the cruise ship.

Agencies

Hurricane Hanna batters Southern Texas
Jul 26, 2020
WHO Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases,India Reports The Highest Number of Cases
Jul 25, 2020
WHO Head Slams US Accusation Of Bias
Jul 24, 2020
Juventus Missed To Win The Title, Cristiano Ronaldo Without A Score
Jul 24, 2020
Trump Scraps Republican Convention In Virus 'Flare-up'
Jul 24, 2020

More on Health

Record Numbers Of Coronavirus Cases In Every Global Region By Reuters 16 hours, 47 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reported 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Risk Intensifies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 57 minutes ago
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18483 With 109 New Cases On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 6 minutes ago
District Administration Office Imposes Indefinite Curfew In Birjung From Today To Curb COVID-19 Spread By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
WHO Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases,India Reports The Highest Number of Cases By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 9 New Cases, Risk Intensifies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Acid Attack Survivor Pabitra Karki Is Recovering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020
161 Non-Resident Nepalis Die Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020
Joshi’s Expulsion: Deuba And Poudel’s Political Vendetta By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020
Hurricane Hanna batters Southern Texas By Agencies Jul 26, 2020
RPP Leader Sunil Thapa Quit RPP To Join Nepali Congress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020
Weather Forecast For August 26 Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75