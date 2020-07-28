Himalaya Airlines To Start Fourth Phase Of Repatriation Flights From July 30

Himalaya Airlines To Start Fourth Phase Of Repatriation Flights From July 30

July 28, 2020, 8:19 p.m.

Himalaya Airlines to start its fourth phase of repatriation flights from July 30. The airlines is operating the flights in in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Airlines is will be operating the fourth phase of Repatriation flights from July 30, 2020 till Aug 07, 2020. During the period, Airlines will fly to Kuwait, Kunming, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar.

Out of this, the airlines will fly one flight to Kunming China and four each to Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Qatar.

Repatriation Flights 2020 - H9 Notice Jul 30 - Aug 7, 2020 English.jpg

