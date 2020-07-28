Kathmandu Valley Reports 53 COVID-19 New Cases

As experts have been warning the possibility of spiking cases in Kathmandu valley, the numbers of total infections in Kathmandu has set a record with highest numbers of the case recorded in Kathmandu valley with 53 COVID-19 cases out of 311 total cases.

Kathmandu district alone recorded 48 COVID-19 infections today with 4 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur. As the lockdown has recently lifted, the case of COVID-19 may increase in the coming weeks.

At a time when there are rampant violations of safety protocol by people in Kathmandu valley, a new spike will immediately move to out of control.

Following Kathmandu, Doti district recorded the second-highest case with 48 followed by Kapilvastu 34, Kailali 18, Syanja17, Morang 16 and Saptari 15 and Parsa 13.

The new cases were detected in districts such as Jhapa 3, Okhaldhunga 1, Saptari 15, Dhanusa 8, Mahottari 8, Bara 5, Illam 1, Bhaktapur 1, Nuwakot 1, Sindhupalchowk 4, Dang 1, Gorkha 1, Ramechhap 1, Nawalparasi (East) 7, Sarlahi 1, Kaski 2, Lamjung 2, Syangja 18, Bara 5, Rautahat 1, Makwanpur 1, Dang 3, Banke 5, Rupandehi 2, Surkhet 3, Dailekh 1, Bajhang 3, Achcham16, Darchula 1, Kailali 18 and Kanchanpur 1.

Professor Dr. Gautamhas confirmed 311 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the national COVID-19 case count has reached 19,063 including 13,875

He said that in 5,032 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours.

According to Professor Dr. Gautm, 121 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.

The recovery rate now stands at 72.08 percent. Currently, there are 5,129 active cases of virus infection and 15,331 people, mostly the returnees from abroad, are in quarantine.