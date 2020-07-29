Sunil Bahadur Thapa Appointed Joint General Secretary Of Nepali Congress

July 29, 2020, 1:54 p.m.

Just 24 hours after the decision to expel two stalwarts of Nepali Congress senior leader Govinda Raj Joshi and leader Pushkar Ojha, former general secretary of Rashtriya Prajatantra Party Sunil Bahadur Thapa, son of a veteran politician of erstwhile Panchayat and former Prime Minister late Surya Bahadur Thapa, has joined Nepali Congress along with his supporters.

Thapa, who just a week ago quit his mother party RPP showing his displeasure over the party’s new order, entered Nepali Congress amid a function at Nepali Congress central office Teku.

In presence of NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat and other senior leaders, Deuba welcomed Thapa and announcement of Joint General Secretary of Nepali Congress.

During the welcoming program, Deuba has announced that Thapa is appointed joint General Secretary of the party.

Welcoming Thapa in the party, Deuba said that the entry of Thapa to the Nepali Congress will help to strengthen democratic forces in Nepal paving the way to fight the communist government.

Thapa said that he quit his mother's party after growing the difference over secularism and monarchy. He said he is entering the party unconditionally.

At a time when Nepali Congress is itself in a deep division and there is growing disenchantment among the party’s rank and file, how hardcore Congress workers will treat him in the party remain to be seen.

