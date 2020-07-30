12 Killed, Four Missing In Landslide And Flood Across Nepal

12 Killed, Four Missing In Landslide And Flood Across Nepal

July 30, 2020, 8:29 a.m.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said that landslides and floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains killed 12 people while four others went missing in various districts.

Joint Secretary and spokesperson at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) Murari Wosti quoted in The Rising Nepal said nine were buried to death in landslides in two villages of Kalikot district, two in Dang and one in Dolakha.

He said that so far 160 people had lost their lives, 90 were injured and 58 went missing since the onset of monsoon from June 12.

Four persons have gone missing in a flood in the local Patharaiya river in Bhajani Municipality-8 in Kailali district. Two have been, however, rescued safely.

In the incident, 11-year-old boy Skel Choudhary, Ishwar Sah, 40, Chakra BK, and another unidentified man went missing in the flood of the river, according to DSP Pratik Bista.

Over 800 houses were waterlogged in Kailali district due to floods and inundation triggered by continuous rains for a couple of days.

Of all the inundated places, 518 houses, the highest number, submerged in Bhajani Municpality. Mainly Ward Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 8 of the municipality have been affected by the inundation.

Similarly, 35 houses in Joshipur Rural Municipality, 197 in Tikapur Municipality, 19 in Bardagoriya, and 16 in Janaki Rural Municipality have been inundated, according to Chetan Khadka of Emergency Operation Centre, Kailali.

Some seriously affected families have been shifted to safer places. Meanwhile, water level in the Karnali River dropped when measured on Wednesday afternoon. The water level of the river came down to nine metres from above 10 metres.

Agencies

