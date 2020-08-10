Bhutan Claims No Local Transmission Of COVID-19

Bhutan Claims No Local Transmission Of COVID-19

Aug. 10, 2020, 8:15 a.m.

Bhutan claims that there is not a single reported case of a local transmission in the country as of yesterday. “We have, so far, 108 Covid-19 positive cases in the country with 96 having recovered already. All the cases are imported and there are only 12 active cases in the safety of isolation wards,” reports Kuensel, Bhutan’s official daily portal.

In its editorial, Kuensel writes, to prepare for a possible community transmission in the capital city, authorities led by the health ministry conducted a simulation exercise yesterday. Three real case scenarios were presented with details and how all the institutions and groups identified will jump in to control a local epidemic. It was a good exercise to prepare for a local transmission.

However, there is growing concern in Bhutan as well. “With an increasing number of positive cases in the border areas and illegal border crossing, risk of a local transmission is imminent. It is better to be prepared and prepared in the right way,” says editorial.

This alarm level raise, due to people entering to Bhutan from India. Last month, a patrolling team in Gelephu intercepted a Bhutanese man returning home after sneaking out across the border.

“Unfortunately, many took it for a real case of a local transmission. By late evening, rumours spread that there is a local transmission and the country is heading for a lockdown. This happened even after those attending the exercise were cautioned about spreading rumours or the possibility of mistaking the exercise as a real event,” says daily.

However, the powerful rumour mill started rolling that people started calling each other or the mainstream media to confirm. These include those who are aware of the situation. This is not new. Last week, following a similar presentation to parliamentarians, rumours became rife that the country is going under a lockdown. Some even accused the media for hiding information.

What we don’t want today is rumours to create panic among the populace. It is good to be concerned and aware of risks of a community transmission. Knowing the risks will help authorities contain the spread and keep us safe. Panicking is not good. It will, as we have experienced already, inflate the price of essentials, create disturbances and uneasiness.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sawan 2020: Last Sombar (Monday) And Its Importance
Aug 10, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Province 1, Gandaki Karnali And Sudur Paschchim
Aug 10, 2020
Gautam Buddha Was Born In Lumbini, Nepal: External Affairs Ministry Of India
Aug 09, 2020
Gautam Buddha Was Born In Lumbini,Nepal
Aug 09, 2020
Capital Kathmandu Recorded The Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases, 92 New Cases Detected In Single Day
Aug 09, 2020

More on South Asia

Mahinda Rajapaksa Sworn In As Sri Lanka's PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 12 minutes ago
Sri Lanka's Election: President Rajapaksa’s Party Win By Landslide By Agencies 2 days, 21 hours ago
Bhutan Wrap-up The Lockdown Protocol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Daily Deaths Stay High, 50 More Die From Coronavirus In Bangladesh On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
US Revokes Permission For PIA To Operate Flights In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Bangladesh Registered 181129 COVID-19 Cases Till Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Sawan 2020: Last Sombar (Monday) And Its Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2020
U.S. COVID-19 Infections Top Five Million By Agencies Aug 10, 2020
Deadly Fire At Coronavirus Facility In South India By Agencies Aug 10, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Province 1, Gandaki Karnali And Sudur Paschchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2020
Gautam Buddha Was Born In Lumbini, Nepal: External Affairs Ministry Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2020
Gautam Buddha Was Born In Lumbini,Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75